IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 1,326 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.