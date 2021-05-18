IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 482 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after buying an additional 1,029,434 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,314,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.