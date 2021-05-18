IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 11,706.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,370. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.