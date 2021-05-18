IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1,582.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,731,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 176,192.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 139,192 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

