IFP Advisors Inc Sells 277 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

NYSE WSM opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $194.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.