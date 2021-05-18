IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

