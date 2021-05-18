IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.54

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IHI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IHI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

