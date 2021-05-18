II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $536,350.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. 24,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,050. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IIVI. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

