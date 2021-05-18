Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.