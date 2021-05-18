imbrex Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $143,801.89 and $13.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00090621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.01430639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00118164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.