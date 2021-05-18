IMI’s (IMI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,283.46 ($16.77).

IMI remained flat at $GBX 1,649 ($21.54) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 288,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,470.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.78. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 841.96 ($11.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,002.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

