Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 74,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,231. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immatics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 104.7% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the period.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

