Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IPX traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,028 ($13.43). 61,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,834. Impax Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 922.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 770.63.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total value of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

