Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.