Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on III. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 250,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,153. The company has a market cap of $270.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.