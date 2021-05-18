ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.54

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 73999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 321,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after buying an additional 329,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

