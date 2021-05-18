Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. 307,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

