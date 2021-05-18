InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. InMode has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after buying an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,866,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

