Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

