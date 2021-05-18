Insider Buying: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Daniel Khoshaba purchased 20,208 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $85,075.68.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.