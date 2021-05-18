Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Amy Jean Hannigan acquired 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. William Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,041,000.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.