Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,588,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

