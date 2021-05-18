Insider Selling: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,675.

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.85. 378,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,412. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$232.04 million and a PE ratio of 81.43.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. Research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNP shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.