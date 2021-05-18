Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Sells 22,198 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. 484,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Boot Barn by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

