Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 600 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $5,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00.

CLNE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 217,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,571. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,658,000 after buying an additional 242,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87,443 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

