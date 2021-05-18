Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 14,961 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.