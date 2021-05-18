Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells 12,896 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64.

Steve Finch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.86.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

