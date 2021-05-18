Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $12,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFHD stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. Stephens upgraded Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Professional by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Professional in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

