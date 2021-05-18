Insider Selling: Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Manges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43.

On Friday, March 12th, Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of Root stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 1,342,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,393. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Root by 497.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 30.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $11,278,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

