Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Insperity reported sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NSP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.36. 355,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. Insperity has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

