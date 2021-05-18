Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

