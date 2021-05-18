Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

