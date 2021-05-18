Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.10 million.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

