Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3951 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPPLF shares. CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

