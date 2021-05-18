Inter Pipeline Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

IPL opened at C$17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.28. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$18.61.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.48.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

