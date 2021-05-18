Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $686.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $651.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.64. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.