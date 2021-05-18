Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000.

Shares of IGBH opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.