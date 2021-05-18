Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $361.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $250.91 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

