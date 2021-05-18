Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

