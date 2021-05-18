Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

