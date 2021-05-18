Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Raised by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 254,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $419.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.69. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

