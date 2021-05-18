Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $490.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $424.00 and last traded at $423.94, with a volume of 8408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $419.42.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 32,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.61 and its 200-day moving average is $381.69. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.