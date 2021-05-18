Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 161,795 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

