Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

