Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Decreased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $152.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

