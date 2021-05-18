Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.