Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 90.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of XLG opened at $310.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.56. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $317.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

