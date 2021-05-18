Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/12/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/12/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/14/2021 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

PLTR stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

