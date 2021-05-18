Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 5,143 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 193,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

