Investment Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.68 on Tuesday, hitting $2,341.09. 19,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,423. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,282.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,980.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

